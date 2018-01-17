Arts brightened Kalibu Academy in Blantyre on Chilembwe Day when the audience sampled different performances during a fundraising show.

Apart from performances from students, the audience also had time to enjoy traditional dances from Chichiri Prison Cultural Troupe.

Chichiri Prison Cultural Troupe was the centre of attraction as it dished out some of the traditional dances performed in the country including Vimbuza and Malipenga from the Northern Region.

The event was organised to raise funds for construction of houses for the elderly.

Music and drama teacher, Guise Pemba, said they event lived up to its billing as people enjoyed the performances that kept them active throughout.

He also said that they managed to raise about K500, 000.

“We, as Kalibu Academy, plan to build houses for the elderly and, so, there are a number of fundraising programmes we have lined up. Kalibu Academy has a ministry at Chenchere Village where we have done a number of projects,” Pemba said.

“Students also go there and minister to the elderly and, so, in line with this ministry, the music and drama classes embarked on a two-year project to raise K15 million,” Pemba said.

He said, having raised K500, 000 on Monday, they were looking forward to holding more events to hit the K15 million.

“Apart from enjoying Chichiri Prison Cultural Troupe performances, we also had Ujeni Group which conducted a theatre workshop with music and drama students on Monday morning and then a performance later in the afternoon,” Pemba said.

He also said that they are looking forward to getting support from companies and well-wishers.