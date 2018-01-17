Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s son, Francis Muluzi has betrayed his father’s wish and joined the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Muluzi made the revelations on Tuesday at Mount Soche Hotel where MCP’s big fish Muhammad Sidik Mia held a press conference to welcome in the party new members.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Muluzi said his decision has nothing to do with his family.

Muluzi also revealed that he is going to contest for a Parliamentary seat in Blantyre Kabula constituency in the 2019 tripartite election.