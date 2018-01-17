



A poetry recital ‘contest’ between Blantyre and Lilongwe poets lived up to its billing when fans were left thirsting for more at Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC) on Monday.

By 2 pm people had settled in the terraces of the venue, eager to see how the contest, never done before would work out.

So when the pairs were announced, the audience shouted in anticipation to see which city was going to trounce the other.

And the artists put up a performance that lived up to the rivalry of the two cities.

The show started by featuring budding poets such as Chipiliro Makanani from Mwanza who recited two poems Udzamvalitimwanawe and Mlondawaku mortuary which depicted traits of creativity and maturity.

The first pair was that of Michael Benjala from Lilongwe and Sylvester Kalizang’oma from Blantyre. In their spirited performance, they reminded people of their reciting prowess.

But it was the pair of Hudson Chamasowa of Lilongwe and Joseph Mazeze from Blantyre that turned the audience on. The two poets ‘tussled’ each other as if their lives and careers depended on this contest, with Chamasowa slightly gaining an upper hand with his witty poems mixed with humour.

Finally Raphael Sitima from Blantyre and Samuel Joseph of Lilongwe capped the day.

The show was organised by Fertile Brains International (FBI) to raise funds to assist the organisation’s women and youth in small -scale businesses.

Dickson from Blantyre’s Ndirande Township described the performance as good.

“I was thrilled by the mature performance especially from the seasoned poets,”

Jane Phiri from Chitawira said she was happy to see Chamasowa recite on stage. n

