Young Chimodzi has been appointed Silver Strikers’ new head coach.

Chimodzi will double roles at the club since he is also its technical advisor.

This has been confirmed by Chimodzi himself in an interview with Malawi24.

The former Flames defender and coach had announced he would be stepping down from his advisory role but has reversed his decision after being convinced by the Silver executive committee to stay on.

“They have asked me to continue in my advisory role and also double as head coach, to which I have agreed. There is a lot of work to be done among them fine tuning the squad with some new players, so that we remain a strong force in the forthcoming season,” said Chimodzi.

The latest development means that Lovemore Fazili, who has been head coach for the past two seasons, drops into the assistant coach position.

Chimodzi has had a well decorated coaching career, winning numerous trophies including the league crown, with the defunct Escom United and Silver which he also represented in his playing days.

Last season the bankers, as Silver are fondly known, finished third in the league but lifted the Airtel Top 8 Cup at its inaugural edition.

Currently they have signed three new players, ex-Mzuni midfielder Lazarus Nyemera, striker Mphatso Phillimon from Blue Eagles and Dwangwa United’s versatile attacker Jack Chiona.