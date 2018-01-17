Matthew 13:24-25 “Another parable He put forth to them, saying: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field; but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way.”

Don’t sleep in whatever you are doing especially in your prayer life. Sleeping time is the relaxing time. The enemy works 24 hours and don’t dare to be a part time Christian. A part time Christian can never win against a full time enemy.

Therefore be a full time Christian. When you relax, the enemy is going to sow his seed whether in ministry, in your job, in your business, in your family and so on. You will see a sudden change of situation for the worse if your sleep.

Matthew 26:40-41 “Then He came to the disciples and found them sleeping, and said to Peter, “What! Could you not watch with Me one hour? Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation.”

The other thing is that when you sleep you enter into temptations. You make yourself prone to temptations and you may be defeated in whatever you are doing.

You may be devoured. The devourer is always on the move hence need to be awake and vigilant. That is why Peter says in 1 Peter 5:8 “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”

Additional scriptures: Ephesians 5:14 Therefore He says: “Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light.”

1 Thessalonians 5:5-8 “You are all sons of light and sons of the day. We are not of the night nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as others do, but let us watch and be sober. For those who sleep, sleep at night, and those who get drunk are drunk at night.

But let us who are of the day be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love, and as a helmet the hope of salvation.”

Confession

Confession

I am the child of God and will always be awake. I refuse to sleep in my Christian walk. I refuse relax in whatever I am doing. I am therefore a winner now and always. In Jesus name. Amen.