The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed the opening of the country’s player transfer system, Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

The online system, was launched last year by world soccer governing body FIFA to rid the local game of transfer irregularities and hurdles.

Despite the top flight window opening just after the conclusion of the 2017 league season on 24 December, the system became active on Monday January 15.

“Indeed the DTMS opened on Monday and will be active until the transfer window closes. So we urge all Super League teams to transact all their deals through the system so that we move forward together,” said FAM’s transfer manager Casper Jangale.

On the deals that have already gone through, Jangale said:

“We are asking all the teams involved in those transfers to submit the necessary documents to be uploaded in the system.”

At the system’s inception last year, all the 16 Super League teams were trained on how to go about it. And according to Jangale, a similar exercise will take place this Saturday for the three 2018 rookies.

“We will have TN Stars, Nchalo and Karonga United representatives trained as TMS Managers. Clubs whose trained managers are no longer with them are also allowed to send new personnel for the training,” said Jangale.

Asked on whether FAM has ever thought of regulating the transfer fee, Jangale said the onus is on the clubs to sustain their budgets.

“It’s not about us rushing in to regulate the fee because the onus is on the clubs themselves. That’s why through club licencing we asked them to present their budgets, because we believe every club has a budget and sets aside money on recruitment and how to sustain the new players and old players.

They also need to balance their books by letting go some players, but unfortunately it seems our clubs just invade the market out of excitement, an issue which will be addressed through club licencing,” he said.

Be Forward Wanderers have been the busiest club in the current window, signing seven new players while Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets have captured three and two new acquisitions respectively.

So far, Righteous Banda is the most expensive catch of the window, after swapping Civil Sporting Club with Bullets for K5.5 million kwacha.