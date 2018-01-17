



Nyasa Big Bullets’ controversial winger, Fischer ‘Anongá’ Kondowe, has joined main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), as he gears up to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South Constituency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The dread-locked winger made the announcement in Blantyre Tuesday during a meeting which politician Sidik Mia organised for all MCP parliamentary aspirants in the Southern Region.

Kondowe, who is a crowd favourite at Bullets, said he has joined MCP because he shares its values that leadership is about serving people.

“Listening to what honourable Mia said, it is clear that MCP and I have the same values. I want to help the people in my constituency, and that is what the MCP also stands for. I want to serve the people of Blantyre City South and that is why I have joined the party,” he said.

Kondowe added that he would be a different type of MP once elected into office.

“You see, the other MPs just come to help themselves. They cheat people and once they are elected, they run away. Blantyre City South has been lagging behind in development for a long time and that has to have change,” he said.

In his remarks, Mia said Kondowe was not an ordinary catch for MCP.

“You are a very inspiring youth in the country. Continue inspiring fellow youths for us to change the country, and welcome to the MCP,” he said.

Kondowe, probably the oldest player in the TNM Super League, failed to contest in the same constituency in 2014 as he was, then, not a registered voter.

Interestingly, Bullets Director of Sales and Marketing, Noel Lipipa, has also declared interest in contesting as an MP for the same Blantyre constituency alongside former National Youth Football Association chairperson, Mabvuto Missi, and Premier Bet Wizards owner, Peter Mponda.

“They believe that I have the capacity to help them transform the area in health, education and job creation, among others. I also have the blessings of my family, and, in particular, my mother, who reminded me that people have been looking for me for 14 years,” Lipipa said.

Missi said people in the constituency, whose incumbent MP is Allan Ngumuya, face a lot of challenges; hence, he wants to help them.

“Mind you, I serve people in Naperi [Township] as block leader. I have served them without any problem, and that is why the same people want me to serve them in this capacity,” he said without disclosing the party ticket he would contest on.

On the international scene, former football star, George Weah, was elected president of Liberia.





Source link