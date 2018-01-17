Following an announcement made by Sidik Mia yesterday that he intends to run as Vice President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at the party convention, Malawi dailies, The Nation Newspaper as well The Daily Times today dedicated their whole front pages covering the story.

The development has sent shivers to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party which wants the party to be rocked with challenges than progress.

Mia told the local media in a press conference that he wants to contest for the position of vice president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during the party’s convention.

The confirmation puts to rest speculation that started making rounds when Mia announced his joining MCP last year.

The position is currently held by Richard Msowoya whose faction this week went public accusing party president Lazarus Chakwera of flouting the party’s constitution.

Other quarters interpreted the move as an attempt to block Mia from contesting for the position.

But Mia made the announcement at a press briefing Tuesday where he also held a meeting with 40 people who want to contest as Members of Parliament in the Southern Region on MCP ticket.

“Let me say it clear here that I am vying for the vice presidency of MCP come convention and my president is Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. Make no mistake about it. I am not going for the presidency but the vice presidency. For now, everyone remains in their positions but when convention comes, I will vie for the vice presidency of the party,” he said.

Asked whether he is ready to partner Chakwera as the party’s running mate in the 2019 tripartite elections, Mia said he was ready but that was the prerogative of the president.

“It will not only be good to me but the entire country for me to partner him during the 2019 elections but that is the prerogative of the president of the party but what I am saying is that I will vie for the vice presidency of MCP during the convention.

Msowoya did not pick his mobile phone when we sought reaction to Mia’s declaration of intent at getting the position the Karonga Nyungwe legistator holds.

During the meeting, various notable faces announced their decisions to join MCP and to contest as Members of Parliament on MCP ticket.

Some of the aspirants that were at the meeting are Francis Muluzi, a relation of former president Bakili Muluzi who is vying for Blantyre Kabula Constituency, former Blantyre City mayor John Chikwakwiya for Blantyre Central Constituency, Vera Chilewani former Nsanje North East Constituency parliamentarian who is vying for the Blantyre North Constituency, Salim Bagus who is Vying for Chikwawa Central Constituency and Fischer Kondowe who is vying for Blantyre City South Constituency.

Later yesterday, Muluzi claimed that after announcing his move, some people were threatening to deal with him for betraying United Democratic Front which is associated with the Muluzi’s.