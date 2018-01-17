



Malawi Mangoes has indicated that it will seek to take its products to new markets this year, outside Dubai and Kuwait, where the firm has a footprint.

Among the targeted markets are USA, Europe and India.

Malawi Mangoes General Manager, Charlie Leaper, has confirmed that the firm is targeting to export over 80 metric tonnes of Malawi mangoes following huge demand for the products on the international market.

So far, the company has been able to realise over $1.4 million from mangoe exports.

“After successful fresh mangoes’ trials in 2016, 2017 was the first year of commercial fresh mango exports of eight metric tonnes in market development.We exported to India and Europe and now we are expanding to fresh and dried mango end products for export to regional and international markets.

“Exports since Malawi Mangoes started commercial production in 2015 are 1,700 metric tonnes of mango puree, raising revenue of approximately K1 billion. Puree exports as of end December 2017 totalled 693 metric tonnes,” Leaper said.

He further said that the company is on an expansion drive to increase its farms and enhance production.

“The company, through the Green Belt Initiative, has recently acquired 1,700 hectares of farmland near its existing plantations for future development.

Commercial and smallholder farms will supply regional and international markets with annual production of up to 700 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes, 600 metric tonnes of dried mangoes and approximately 2,500 metric tonnes of pureed mango over a 10-year horizon,” Leaper said.

He indicated that the company has two commercial farms covering 220 hectares planted to a wide mix of mangoe cultivars. After the expansion drive, yield at full production is estimated at 8,500 metric tonnes per annum by 2024





