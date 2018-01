Malawi Mobile Limited (MML), a private company that sought to establish a mobile phone network, will get another day in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) court to prove their K98 billion compensation claim. MML filed…

The post Malawi Mobile Ltd given another chance at Comesa Court in K98bn compensation claim appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link