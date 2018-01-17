



Malawi should invest in the use of climate information for planning agriculture and non-farm activities, Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) has said.

The department made the observations in Mangochi during a one week training workshop on disaster risk management to help prevent disasters.

“It is important that the country invests in the use of climate information for planning agricultural and non-farm activities, providing warning of severe weather to reduce disasters,” said Secretary to the Vice President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Clement Chintu Phiri.

The development comes as Dodma starts the actual implementation of the project called saving lives and protecting Agriculture-based Livelihoods in Malawi, Scaling up the use of Modernized Climate Information and Early Warning Systems (M-CLIMES) aimed at minimising the exposure of communities and assets to hazards.

During the official opening of the training Chintu-Phiri said the project management training workshop came at an opportune time when actual implementation starts.

“We are starting actual implementation of the M-CLIMES project hence the need to train all stakeholders who will be involved in the project to ensure proper delivery,” he said

Chintu-Phiri said the participants would go through key programming aspects including the project result framework, project management arrangements, environmental and social safeguards, financial and procurement requirements among other things.

“As members of the core team, it is important that you should all be at the same level of understanding to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

“We expect that all of you will be equipped with knowledge relevant to the implementation of this project so that we can move together as we reach to communities,” he said.

Phiri added that through M-CLIMES project, communities will benefit from increased safety and security of their lives and livelihoods and reduce disruption of social services, family and community structures.

He called upon members of the core team to fully dedicate themselves to the implementation of the project as they go through the training.

Portfolio Manager Resilience and Sustainable Growth for UNDP, Andrew Spezowka said Malawi is one of the first countries to benefit from assistance by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and hence the need for scrutiny and build a solid foundation for the implementation of the project.

He said together with Dodma as the implementing partner for M-CLIMES, UNDP welcomes the approach of the training session.

“To improve service delivery, we must ensure that our own house is in order so that we allocate resources where they are most needed, deliver top quality products and ensure that we are not doing unintended harm in our efforts to do well,” Spezowka said.

He said the training will contribute towards the importance of putting timely and reliable information early warning information in the hands of people so they can get out of harm’s way.

The six year project is funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), UNDP and government of Malawi, and will be implemented in partnership with Department of Climate Change and Metrological Services and National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi.

The project which will be implemented in close collaboration with a range of stakeholders including local authorities, nongovernmental organisations, community based organisations, media and private sector.

The project will be implemented in 21 districts of Rumphi, Karonga, Nkhotakota, Dedza, Phalombe, Zomba, and Lilongwe just to mention a few.





