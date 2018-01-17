A 26 year old Zomba man who attempted to snatch from President Peter Mutharika’s hands an envelope containing money has been convicted on the charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Chief resident magistrate Texas Masoamphambe convicted the man Francis Itende before adjourning the case to Friday 19th January for sentencing.

The offence attracts a maximum six months imprisonment or a fine of 3 thousand kwacha.

The incident which took place on 23 December 2017, when President Mutharika had stopped at Songani market to give handouts to party women, has raised questions about the president’s security.

Court records show the man who was drunk on the day, got hold of the president’s hand.