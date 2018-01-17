A 26 year old Zomba man who attempted to snatch an envelope containing money from President Peter Mutharika has been convicted on the charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The convict, Francis Itende, committed the offence on 23rd December at Songani trading centre in Zomba.

Chief resident magistrate Texas Masoamphambe convicted the man Francis Itende before adjourning the case to Friday, 19th January for sentencing.

The offence attracts a maximum of six months imprisonment or a fine of 3 thousand kwacha.

The incident occurred when the president stopped to give cash handouts to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) women who had gathered at the trading centre.

During the incident, Itende touched the president’s hand as he tried to take away the envelope which he thought contained money.

Itende hails from Katsekaminga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.