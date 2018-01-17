



Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) Tuesday recommended that party Secretary General, Gustave Kaliwo, should be suspended, citing gross incompetence as one of the reasons.

In the resolutions that the MPs made during their meeting at the party headquarters in Lilongwe, the MPs said Kaliwo has absented himself with no reasons for more than three consecutive National Executive Committee (Nec) meetings contrary to the party’s constitution.

MCP Deputy Chief Whip, Clement Mlombwa, who read out the resolutions to the media after the meeting said Kaliwo has failed to give policy direction to the party.

“He has absented himself from major party functions for two years, including the whole period of the by-elections held in October 2017 without giving any reason. He has absented himself from management meeting which he himself called without communicating to any member about the postponement of the said meeting,” Mlombwa said.

Kaliwo said he cannot respond in the media.

“If they have got issues, they should have called me and not holding press conferences. I do not think we should be conducting party business in the press,” Kaliwo said.

The lawmakers went on to accuse Kaliwo of working against the party’s four cornerstones by convening parallel meetings with members who have no mandate in the party and thereafter putting the resolutions of such parallel meetings on party stationery.

The MPs have also condemned the letter which Kaliwo together with the party first vice president Richard Msowoya, second deputy president McDonald Lombola, first deputy secretary general James Chatonda Kaunda and Tony Kandiero wrote.

In the said letter, which was leaked to the media, the five said the party leader Lazarus Chakwera is breaching the party constitution.

Lombola, however, has distanced himself from the faction and said he was not one of the authors of the letter.

“People who say there are cracks in the party are seeing things their own way. I totally support our president and he is not flouting any constitution of the party as the others are saying. I support the president’s open-door policy, encouraging new people to join the party and it shows the party is moving into the right direction,” he said.

The MPs said at no point did Chakwera mention anything about dissolving the incumbent Nec as that power rests in the Nec meeting.

“The consultative meeting before December 1 2017 has no legal mandate in our party structure unless ratified by Nec, and further to that, the president in his media interview, categorically made it clear that it was in the powers of management and Nec to look into the communiqué of the consultative meeting,” the resolutions read.

The MPs have further recommended that the party Nec should hold a national convention by March 26 2018 which is within the 60-day period as per constitution, with an encouragement to all people who are joining the party from all regions to exercise their right to contest.





