



Miss Malawi Cecilia Khofi who is in Budapest, Hungary says she is making an impression in that country with motivation talks giving in schools about education and hard work.

Khofi is in Hungary courtesy of Planetrise Association for Culture and Environment Protection and Hungarian Union and has visited four schools.

“I talked about myself, overpopulation and complications of child marriages and teenage pregnancies. I motivated, inspired and encouraged the youth to work hard in school because through education, they can be anything they want to be,” she said.

Khofi said she cited herself as an example of resilience and hard work, as despite the challenges she faced while in school, she never gave up.

Planetrise president Dr Peter Juhasz said he was delighted to have Khofi in Hungary.

After the four visits to the schools, Khofi was the guest of honour at a photo exhibition held at the Conference Centre in the city of Kisvarda.

The exhibition held on January 11, where Malawi’s Jacaranda School for Orphans students also exhibited their photos, was titled Get to Know the World.

“The function was attended by the mayor of Kisvarda Mr Tibor Leleszi, Minister of National Development Dr Miklos Sesztak and Planetrise president Dr Peter Juhasz.

According to dailynewshungary.com, members of Plenatrise visited Malawi in 2005 where they launched an educational programme. One of the members, Ilona Asztalos, last year came to Malawi and taught Jacaranda students the basics of photography. This was when they met Miss Malawi.

During the exhibition, Jacaranda students displayed pictures about life in Malawi.

The beauty queen also took her time to do a fashion photo shoot.

“A day after the exhibition, I had a photo shoot with Piubella fashion and during the photo shoot my clothes were provided by one of the biggest designers in Hungary named Rabosci. The photographer was Janics Attila,” she said

Khofi returns to Malawi tomorrow. n

The post Miss Malawi, Jacaranda students shine in Hungary appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link