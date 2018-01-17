Nyasa Music awards is back this year with its flagship African Print Party to be held on the 3rd of February at Fifteen Sports Bar.

The African Print party fuses fashion with glamour.

Chifundo Maganga, one of the organisers says the aim of incorporating fashion is to promote culture.

“Our focus is on promoting culture,” Maganga told Nyasa Times.

He adds ‘We want people to showcase their traditional outfits’.

In 2017, the awards organizers used the parties to drum up support for their newly launched awards.

Cockpit club in Lilongwe and Fifteen Sports Bar were venues for the party followed by actual award ceremony held at Comesa Hall.

According to this year’s pricing, the organisers have doubled up the entry charge from K2000 to K4000.

Date and nomination procedures for this year awards are yet to be announced.

