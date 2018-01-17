Malawi`s veteran hip hop artist Phyzix has finally spoken about the war of words with another top artist Fredokiss.

The Lilongwe based rapper is considered to be in a long conflict with Fredokiss that dates back to a decade ago.

It had to wait until 2017 for the alleged cold war to take a new twist with regard to ghetto supremacy.

Born Noel Chikoleka, Phyzix denied being at loggerheads with the Blantyre based rapper.

He said this on radio 2 FM on Monday night, during Joy Nathu`s radio show called Made on Monday.

However he admitted to have once dissed the award winning artist.

Chikoleka clearly explained the genesis of the beef. He said that Fredokiss whose real name is Penjani Kalua, provoked him through a beef song titled Aise Ukunama which Fredokiss did with JB. As such, he only went hard on him in retaliation through a song titled Ine ndi Phyzo in which he spoke ill about Fredokiss’ voice.

However, Phyzix denied fighting over ghetto supremacy like the public has been led to believe. He said, his 2017 release titled King of the Ghetto (KOTG) has nothing to do with a fight with Fredokiss, the self-acclaimed Ghetto King Kong.

He added that the concept of his song does not glorify the ghetto but it portrays it as somewhere people should get out of due to its unpleasant nature. Having lived in the ghetto himself, Gamba wa suit, as Phyzix calls himself, said his experience is not worth reminiscing.

The Cholapitsa hit maker repetitively said he is neither involved nor interested in such kind of a fight. He also asked people that are not interested in his work to ignore it rather than listen to it for the sake of faulting him.

The capital city hip hop giant believes he shares fans with Fredokiss and the bad blood claims are only misleading their followers.