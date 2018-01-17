Days after some human rights groups called for the arrest of musician Mwiza Chavura over his rape song, Malawi Police are yet to arrest the artist.

Chavura recently released a song titled Ndizakupanga Rape whose contents sparked a heightened social media storm.

Police said last week they will arrest the musician and question him.

However, National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has told one of Malawi’s media houses that Chavura “is not in the hands of the police yet” and the law enforcers do not know his whereabouts.

In the controversial song, the musician warns a girl that he will rape her.

Following the release of the song, Family Rights, Elderly and Child Protection (FRECHIP) called on the police to arrest the musician.

FRECHIP said one form of sexual harassment is through rude jokes and suggestive stories hence the call for Chavura’s arrest.