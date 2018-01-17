



Kukoma Diamonds are this Saturday expected to be crowned champions of the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) where they will face their runners-up Thunder Queens in a conclusive match.

It will be a battle for pride as the two sides have already sealed the two top positions in the 10-team league. Diamonds have 51 points from 17-straight wins while Thunder have 45 points from the same number of games.

Tigresses completed their fixtures on 43 points and they will get third prize because they already have six points more than fourth-placed Prison Sisters, who will take on Serenity Stars in their last game. An encounter between Shizaella Queens and Chilomoni Sisters will precede the other conclusive matches.

Diamonds coach Griffin ‘Zagallo’ Saenda and his Thunder counterpart Christina Mkwanda-Nsinji yesterday said although their encounter will have no impact on positions, they will not let complacency hinder their ambitions of a good ending to the 2017 season.

“We are determined to maintain our unbeaten record in the league and we will leave no stone unturned to have a 100 percent winning record,” said Saenda, whose side beat Thunder 38-33 in the first round.

On her part, Mkwanda-Nsinji said they would try their best to fulfil their mission of beating Diamonds for the first time in as many years.

While Diamonds will be relying on players such as Jessie Mazengera-Sanudi, Alinafe Kamwala and Carol Mtukule-Ngwira to secure them a victory, Thunder will be banking on the services of the likes of Emily Jere, Martha Dambo and Joana Kachilika.

According to SRNL general secretary Annie Hanjahanja-Billie, netball lovers should converge at the BYC in their large numbers to witness an exciting conclusion of the season. n

