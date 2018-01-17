Lilongwe based Reggae gospel artist, Roy View has released a new video from one of his singles which is titled “Mndani”.

The music video was dropped on January 15, 2017, and in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday in Lilongwe, Roy said this is one of the best videos released so far since his career in reggae gospel started.

“Actually it is a gospel reggae song which talks about believing in God and putting God first in everything we do, as you are aware that most people nowadays believe on people or other things forgetting the creator which is totally different to the teaching of the almighty,”he pointed out.

Before turning to gospel, Roy View was one of the reggae artists in Malawi who went famous on different media platforms with his songs like “sorry and “kukhala wekha”, but it was his time to preach the gospel through his reggae music.

“There has been a slight change in my music especially the type of message so they should wait to witness the change, I will release more videos this year as I have been so quite because I was occupied with work, school and business but now that am done with school I think I can concentrate on music again” he added.

