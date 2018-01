Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) will on Friday honour top four teams in the K4 million Simama Premier League Division at Ilala Crest Lodge in Mzuzu City. NRFA’s General Secretary, Masiye Nyasulu confirmed in an…

The post Simama League prize presentation this Friday at Ilala Lodge appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link