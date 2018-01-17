Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 36 year old man for reckless driving which caused the death of three people in Blantyre.

According to Blantyre Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the suspect Lee Mlele was driving a motor vehicle Registration number BR 4482 Nissan Navara double cabin pick up from Kameza round about to Chirimba along the Zalewa road.

He said as he was passing near Mlombwa CCAP junction, he failed to control the vehicle and hit four male pedestrians who were walking on the left side of the road on January 11, 2018 at around 1 am.

“The victims were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where two were pronounced dead upon arrival and the other one died later while receiving treatment,” Nkhwazi explained.

The Spokesperson pointed out that the deceased died due to severe head injuries and the survivor also suffered serious head injuries and is still receiving medical attention at the hospital.

He added that the two deceased persons and the victim receiving treatment remain unidentified; but the other deceased is identified as Joseph Tamayenda aged 34.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of causing Death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

He hails from January Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.