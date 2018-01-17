Police in Guinea are expected to charge a traditional healer with endangering the lives of people under false pretense after she allegedly gave sterile women a concoction to make them pregnant.

About 200 women from the Dabompa area on the outskirts of the capital, Conarky, were present at the paramilitary police’s anti-criminal department following the arrest of N’Fanta Camara, accusing her of being a “trickster”. She denies any wrongdoing

The women are just some of the victims who were allegedly given potions that had adverse medical effects on them.

The victims said they experienced pregnancy symptoms for 12 to 16 months but found they were not pregnant after medical examination.

Ms Camara had allegedly told the women not to seek medical advice.

Police doctor Mamadouba Camara, who examined more than 40 women, says they long term negative consequences as a result of the treatment they received.