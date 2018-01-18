Airtel Malawi has warned its customers to be on the lookout for fraudsters who may wish to steal from them in the name of the ongoing Airtel Kuufila promotion.

Airtel Product Governance Manager, Emily Manda made the remarks Tuesday after the sixth draw of the competition saying in any competitions, there are always fraudsters that take advantage of customers that have won in the competitions.

She disclosed that Airtel has received complaints from its customers on similar issues saying despite that there are currently no victims to this effect, there is still need to highlight on the same.

“I would like to advice our customers that Airtel will directly call any winner to inform them if they have won and that they would get the money via their Airtel money account. If they do not have an Airtel money account, they will only have to open that account.

“And to mention to this effect that Airtel will not ask any winner to deposit any amount of money into any account before they get their prize money. As such, anyone calling any Airtel customer or winner in the competition requesting them to deposit money into an account is a fraudster,” she warned.

According to her, If a customer has won K200 000, the company will deposit the exact amount into the customers Airtel money account.

On the current progress of the competition, the Product Governance Manager said the company is excited adding that Airtel is determined to see through the promotion which ends on March 1, 2018.

Five lucky customers went away with K200 000 each as weekday winners and one customer was picked as the winner for this weeks’ K1 million cash prize.

However, as we went to press; the customer had not yet been identified as the lucky number was out of reach.

“Airtel will try much as possible to get in touch with the customer that has won the K1 million today and we will inform the press of what will transpire after that.

“If the customer is not available, (following regulations) we will make sure the money is given to the rightful person,” Manda hinted.

A farmer from Pitala village in Ntcheu, Polinda Miston was one of the weekday winners.

She said she was happy to have won the cash prize and advised fellow customers to continue recharging their Airtel numbers with airtime so that they may increase their chances of landing a cash prize in the competition.