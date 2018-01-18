Traditional leaders in Lilongwe have apologised to Malawi Muslims.

The apology came after a Muslim woman was beaten and had her hijab removed by Gulewamkulu last year.

The Gulewamkulu removed the headgear and beat the woman at Chinsapo location in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Speaking during a meeting between Muslims and Chewas, Chewas through senior chiefs Kalumbu and Tsabango and Traditional Authority Malili apologised to Muslims for the act portrayed by the Gulewamkulu.

So far Muslims in the country have demanded a written agreement with Chewas that no any Gulewamkulu should harass or beat a Muslim.

According to Sheikh Abdul Hakim Mussa representing Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) in Lilongwe, Muslims should not be harassed or beaten by Gulewamkulu at Chinsapo and anywhere across the country.

“We have agreed that we will never accept any act of this nature. We won’t be silent and whenever such malpractice will happen Malawi Muslims won’t be docile.

“Such meetings will also be conducted in other districts so that Muslims should be aware of this,” he said.

Present during the meeting were Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawfold Taluza and Muslims’ representatives .