



Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) has no board at the moment following the expiry of two terms of office of those who were holding positions.

Out-going board chairperson, Charles Sinetre, confirmed the development on Monday.

“Yes, our term has finally expired and now it means there is no board for Cosoma,” Sinetre said.

Sinetre said it has been a good experience for him heading Cosoma as board chairperson.

“It has been a good experience. We learnt a lot and interacted with high profile people in the process. We also initiated different projects, the fruits of some of them cannot come out now but in the near future,” he said.

He hailed the government as well as President Peter Mutharika for giving him the chance to head the Cosoma board.

“There is more to be done to propel the creative industry but all I can say is that the creative industry needs to be patient because some things take time,” Sinetre, popularly known as The Reggae Ambassador in the music circles, said.

In November last year, four people— namely Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) President Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, Kendall Kamwendo of the ‘Nyemba Nyemba’ fame, Rudo Chakwera and Joseph Tembo— were nominated for the Cosoma board.

The four names, who triumphed following elections held during Cosoma Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Grace Bandawe in Blantyre, were expected to be submitted to the statutory corporation for approval by the President.

Cosoma takes advantage of its AGM to hold elections to come up with names to be considered for appointment on the board by the government.

Tembo, Mhango and Chakwera are not new as they were in the previous board while Kamwendo is a new face.

The Cosoma board comprises three members representing musicians and two representatives of the rights holder associations.

These are nominated by the members, which was done through the elections, before being officially appointed by the government.

The government appoints a chairperson, who is a member of the society.

Cosoma Senior Licencing Officer, Rosario Kamanga, said Wednesday that they submitted names for consideration for appointment to the board.





