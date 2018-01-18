Chiefs in Dedza have called for the removal of tax on soap saying Malawians in rural areas cannot afford the item due to its high price.

Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza has asked government through the ministry of finance to remove the 16.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) which was imposed on soap in 2016.

Kachindamoto added that the move is to ensure that all Malawians including those that are poor have access to soap.

Her sentiments were shared by Group Village Headman Chinyamula who feels the move can help in the fight against cholera outbreak that has hit some districts of the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry of finance has urged the chiefs to forward their concerns through budget consultation meetings that are to start shortly.

People are advised to use soap when washing hands after visiting the toilet, before preparing and eating food among others as a measure of ensuring hygiene.