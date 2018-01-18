



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has shifted the body’s annual general meeting (AGM) from February to March.

According to FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda, this is because they are still waiting for the world soccer governing body, Fifa, to give them feedback on the proposed amendments to FAM’s constitution.

“We are yet to get feedback from Fifa on the statutes. The AGM is expected to look at the statutes before we can adopt them but we cannot do that without Fifa’s endorsement,” he said.

“The reviewed statutes are among the agenda items that do not come at every other AGM. Therefore, we would like to first handle this before we move on with everything; hence, the shifting of the annual assembly from February to March. The statutes are trying to bring some good developments in our fold.”

FAM conducted a constitutional review meeting in Mangochi in October 2017 when it met heads of its nine affiliates.

The discussions were aimed at providing directions on what could be contained in the amendment proposals before the imminent AGM.

The amendment proposals were redrafted for the executive committee’s perusal before being sent to Fifa for final inspection.

After that, the affiliates will be called to the AGM to approve or reject the statutes. n

The post FAM AGM shifted to March appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link