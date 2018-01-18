



Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Legal Committee Chairperson, Jabbar Alide, has said Fifa statutes that restrict football peoples’ involvement in mainstream politics cannot affect Nyasa Big Bullets winger Fischer Kondowe.

The Daily Times had asked Jabbar for his interpretation of the world football governing body’s statutes in view of Kondowe’s joining of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as an aspirant for Blantyre City South Constituency legislator seat.

“I can only respond on behalf of Fam [and] not Fifa. Our statutes currently provide that an Executive Committee member of Fam shall not hold any political position during the time they are serving as a member.

“Our members (affiliates) have similar provisions (I am certain). For a player like Fischer, he is not covered under the Fam provision. The respective clubs should have their own guiding documents and policies on this,” the Fam Executive Committee member said.

Kondowe yesterday said he informed Bullets’ officials about his intention to join politics.

“As for the Fifa statutes, the restriction only applies to football administrators, but I am just a player. These are different professions,” he said.

Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) rules and regulations are silent on the involvement of footballers in politics.

The league governing body’s General Secretary, Williams Banda, said the matter can best be addressed by Bullets.

“If he becomes an honourable Member of Parliament and still plays, it would be the first of its kind in Malawi. Maybe this is wake-up call that there is need to review the statutes,” Banda said.

Bullets’ Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, said Kondowe will continue to play for the People’s Team.

“Bullets is a team for people of all walks of life. We have no issues with Fisher’s choice to join politics. He has chosen to go to the MCP and that is his choice. But he remains our player up to the end of his contract,” Haiya said.

He said the player’s future with the club will only be decided when his contract expires and until then, Kondowe will continue to serve Bullets.

“We do not know his plans yet. He has not communicated to us officially about his political career. So we are still treating him as our player,” Haiya said





