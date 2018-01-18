A dark cloud has engulfed the Archdiocese of Blantyre following the untimely death of father Tony Mukomba, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Father Mukomba was attacked, blindfolded and beaten severely by unknown thugs in Nguludi while on his way to Blantyre last week Wednesday.

According to information at hand, Father Mukomba was on a visit to see his fellow Christians at Nguludi Parish on the fateful day.

The unknown armed thugs forced him in car and whisked him away while threatening him to release money or face the music.

Father Mukomba has been in the Intensive Care Unit at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital from last week Thursday until yesterday night when he passed on.

Meanwhile burial details are still sketchy.