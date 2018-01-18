Father Tony Mukomba of the Archdiocese of Blantyre will be laid to rest on Saturday at Limbe Cathedral Cemetery, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Father Mukomba died on Wednesday night at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital after being hacked by unknown armed thugs in Nguludi, Chiradzulu.

According to a funeral programme sent to FOM’s reporter on Thursday, the body of Father Mukomba will be taken from College of Medicine Mortuary to Limbe Cathedral on Friday at around 3:30pm.

“At around 5:30pm there will be a mass at Limbe Cathedral in honour of Fr Mukomba followed by a vigil,” reads in part the statement.

The programme further says that a funeral mass will be held on Saturday starting from 10am and will be led by His Grace Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa.

More details to come…..