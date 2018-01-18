BLANTYRE (Malawian Watchdog)—Fisher Kondowe, Nyasa Big Bullets veteran player who recently joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and is aspiring to run on MCP ticket in Blantyre City South Constituency, has showed how disciplined he is after refusing to be lured by ‘dirty’ money to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Kondowe and son to Bakili Muluzi, Francis Muluzi, were one one of the notable members who joined MCP during a meeting which seasoned politician Sidik Mia organized in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Sensing that Mia is determined in his efforts of impregnating the southern region with MCP; the ruling DPP, which thinks the region is impregnable has launched an operation of undoing what Mia is doing.

Yesterday, a DPP operative Rashid Gafa was seen with Fisher Kondowe coercing him to dump MCP and join DPP.

Soon party president Peter Mutharika will organize a rally in Blantyre and Gafa wants Kondowe to announce his defection to DPP at this rally.

Kondowe was then offered millions of Kwachas for the deal but to the dismay of Gafa, Kondowe declined the ‘dirty’ money telling him in the face that “I am 100% MCP.”

The ruling DPP is in total state of confusing as Mia is slowly but surely breaking the DPP political firewalls.