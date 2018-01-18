Karonga-based musical group, Lusubilo Band, returns home Friday from South Korea where they held performances.

Lusubilo Band is under Lusubilo Music Centre.

Lusubilo Music Centre Founder, Agnes Kim, said Wednesday that the group continued with their impressive exploits in Korea, and had their last performance on Tuesday.

“We had very successful performances here in Korea. People enjoyed all the performances and we are happy that, throughout, we raised Malawi’s flag,” Kim said.

She said the last performance was at the 2018 Pyungchang Winter Olympic Art Dream Camp.

She said the group shared experiences with fellow youths from other countries during the Art Dream Camp.

Lusubilo Band was invited to South Korea by South Korea’s ministry of culture, sports and tourism.

Kim also said that, apart from representing Malawi, they also represented Africa— in the sense that they were the only band from Africa.

“We represented Africa. Other countries that were part of the Art Dream Camp include Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia and Korea,” she said.

According to Kim, this was Lusubilo Band’s third performance in South Korea.

She said Lusubilo Band took people on a journey of genres, from jazz to African pop.

The previous outing saw Lusubilo Band working on the DVD for their album Afrika Inuka.

The group has proved it has potential and has performed in different platforms such as Lake of Stars Festival.

Lusubilo has also performed in Germany, through the What Boundaries? project.

The initiative saw Lusubilo collaborating with Germany group, Andromeda Mega Express, and Ulimba from Nsanje.

The collaborative project, which also saw Andromeda performing in the country, was supported by German Kulturstiftung des Bundes (Federal Cultural Foundation).

The project’s aim was to blend and combine Malawi’s traditional music with international jazz, current electronic music as well as elements of contemporary European music.