The Nkukula First Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 40-year-old man to ten years for raping his 12-year-old daughter.

The court sentenced the man identified as Pius Phakati on Wednesday after finding him guilty of incest under section 157 of the penal code.

The court heard through evidence adduced before the court by police prosecutor Sergeant Francis Malunda of Lumbadzi Sub-Police Station that the man sexually abused his own daughter on several occasions between January 2015 to March 2017 when the issue was discovered.

Malunda disclosed that the victim revealed the matter after she had complained of some abdominal pains to her grandmother. The prosecutor tendered a medical report before the court which confirmed that the girl had been raped.

While passing the sentence, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa bemoaned the inhuman and irresponsible behaviour of the convict. She pointed out that the convict, as a father, needed to protect his daughter and not harm her as it was the case.

She also bemoaned the high prevalence of cases of sexual assault on girls. She observed that young victims of rape are not only traumatized during the commission of the offence but also throughout their lives.

Cecelia Onsewa disclosed that rape is a serious offence which attracts a maximum penalty of death and life imprisonment.

She further disclosed that the magistrate guidelines of 2007 mandates magistrates to pass a maximum penalty of 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour on convicts.

Pius Phakati (40), hails from Mulindasangwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabulabo, in Mzimba district.