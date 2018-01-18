A man in UK has recently been arrested for wearing his entire clothes while boarding a plane in a bid to escape luggage fee.

Ryan Carney Williams was denied a boarding pass at the British Airways desk for his flight from Iceland to England after he wore all the extra clothing that would not fit into his luggage.

He later took his anger to tweeter in a post that read: @British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won’t let me on. Racial profiling? Or…..’

Video footage showed him requesting from the airline employees why they would deny him from boarding. Airline staff can be heard saying “do we need to call the police?” to which he replies “yes, if needs be. I haven’t done anything wrong.”

According to British Airways, Williams was being rude so they decided not to give him any attention, but when it was obvious he wasn’t ready to leave the desk, they had to call on security guards.

In a later tweet, Williams said he was arrested, sprayed with mace and held on the ground when he refused to lave.

After giving a statement to police, he returned to the airport the next day to get an EasyJet flight, but once he’d gone through security, he claims he was stopped from getting on the plane again.

He claims he was stuck at Iceland airport with no money and his luggage already on the plane to England without him. He eventually boarded a Norwegian flight back home and was allegedly refunded the price of his flights from BA and easyJet.

In response to his claims, a spokesperson for British Airways said: “We give our customers a wide range of fares to choose from to meet their needs.