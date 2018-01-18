Miss Blantyre, Taonga Gondwe, on Sunday braved the tiresome terrain and climbed Mulanje Mountain to take part in a Cedar tree planting exercise organised by Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT).

She becomes the first beauty queen to climb the mountain to take part in a tree planting exercise.

MMCT plans to plant at least 400,000 Mulanje Cedar trees by end of this tree planting season.

Speaking after the planting exercise, the beauty queen described the experience as great, reiterating her commitment to environmental conservation.

“Our country has been facing a number of environmental degradation-related disasters which, in most cases, are a result of the wanton cutting down of trees. So, as a youth, a role model and, indeed, a beauty queen, I would like to encourage young people in the country to take part in such initiatives as a means to reducing these occurrences,” she said.

Gondwe also said it was sad that some people continue to recklessly cut down Cedar trees which is “the pride of the country”, to the extent of depleting its population on the mountain.

“The Mulanje Cedar is a national tree and remains one of the aspects that attract tourists to come to Malawi,” Gondwe said.

On his part, Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust’s Communications Manager, Kondwani Chamwala, said they decided to involve the beauty queen to raise awareness on the importance of conserving the Cedar tree.

“We believe she is a good example to the youth and that she will be instrumental in sensitising fellow youths on the tree and the threats it has been subjected to in recent times,” Chamwala said.