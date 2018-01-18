The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has defended a move taken by former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s son, Francis Muluzi to join the party.

Muluzi’s decision to join MCP has attracted debate on the social media with others describing him as not a political heavyweight.

Others went further by saying Francis is not Muluzi’s son and MCP should not celebrate the move.

But writing on his official facebook page, MCP Deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka rubbished the claims.

“Some people are making fun of the fact that MCP is celebrating that Francis Muluzi, son to the former president (Dr Bakili Muluzi) and step brother to the current UDF leader, Atupele Muluzi has joined MCP. Their rationale? Francis Muluzi is not a political heavyweight. Ok ok!

“Let me say that the question of whether Francis is a political heavyweight is neither here nor there. In my view it is the salient and critical political statement being made by this move: even people like Francis have more confidence in the MCP establishment. Of course Francis is his own man and in a democratic society he has the right of association. As such he can associate with any political grouping of choice!” wrote Mkaka.

He added: “We will, nevertheless, celebrate regardless of his weighting on the political scale!”

Meanwhile Muluzi’s family is yet to comment on the matter.