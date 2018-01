Minister of Local Government and Rural Development , Kondwani Nankhumwa has fuelled the the reported expansion drive of the Lhomwe ethnic grouping by bulldozing Traditional Authorities Chamba and Mlomba of Machinga who refused to cede…

The post Nankhumwa spearheads Lhomwe expansion in Yao territory appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link