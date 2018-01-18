



He is synonymous with collaborations. His distinct voice has featured in over 30 songs so far. Zembani Band artist Nepman is a household name.

However, he plans to promote his name as a solo artist by launching a new album titled Kumpoto in the first quarter of the year.

“I have not done collaborations on this album. It is just me, singing and showing off my raw talent to the people. I know many have come to appreciate me as an artist who is always collaborating. But this time it is just me, Nepman,” he said.

Nepman said the first single from the album is a song titled Nteleko which has a traditional beat to it. It has been recorded and produced by Warge Records.

“I have incorporated several traditional beats, but I have also created my own style which I am calling dengelenge style. It is an album which my fans are going to appreciate,” he said.

However, Nepman said he is releasing the new album to inject a new lease of life to his name as an artist as he knows that he will not sell the music due to market challenges.

“Malawi’s music market is non-existent. I am releasing the album to make a name so that when I hold shows people should come in large numbers and see me performing live. It is a sad situation,” said Nepman.

He asked government to create platforms across the country that can be used to sell Malawian music.

“It’s sad that up to now we seem to have accepted that we have no music market,” said the artist.

Nepman, real name Nepia Longwe, has three albums to his credit; Kumvuma, Kuzambwe and Kummwera.

His hit songs include Na lero and Malipe Dance. n

