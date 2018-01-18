



South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) team, Polokwane City, have finally confirmed the signing of striker Muhammad Sulumba on a two-and-half year contract from Nyasa Big Bullets.

Last week, Malawi News and other media houses reported that Sulumba had signed an 18-month deal with City, but there was no confirmation from the PSL team.

Other reports also pegged the transfer fee at K22 million.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, on Tuesday confirmed completion of the deal.

“We have sold him at R370,000 [K20 million]. You can calculate as to how much is that in Malawi kwacha. Going forward, we have found his replacement at Bullets. We will be unveiling him very soon,” Haiya said.

City spokesperson, Vusi Ntimane, confirmed to South Africa’s Soccer Laduma football magazine that the former Bullets striker is now in their books.

“We are so grateful to Nyasa Big Bullets for the professionalism they showed throughout the negotiations.

“They have been good in the whole deal, and we are now looking forward to Sulumba helping the team to score more goals. We have been following him for some time and we know that he is a great striker,” Ntimane told the online publication on www.soccerladuma.co.za

City have completed the signing of the former Blantyre United striker, a year after a potential move to the same PSL club collapsed due to a disagreement over the transfer fee.

Sulumba is not a prolific scorer but earned his move to the PSL team due to his impressive work-rate, discipline, physique and heading ability—attributes which are rare among South African players.

Sulumba joins, in the PSL, countrymen Atusaye Nyondo (Bloemfontein Celtic), Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri Junior (Bidvest Wits), Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars), Limbikani Mzava (Golden Arrows) and Robin Ngalande (Baroka).





