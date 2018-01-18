Malawi’s boxing icon Wilson Shasha Masamba has vowed to make the year 2018 a big success by competing for international titles.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the local lightweight champion said just like last year, he will not lose any sleep over local opponents as he is eyeing international bouts in the next 11 months.

“I have cast my eyes beyond the borders. I might do a few local bouts just to bring home some belts for prestige’s sake but am targeting international belts like the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) this year,” concluded Masamba.

The boxer had a fantastic run in the year 2017 but believes this year will be bigger and better for him.

“Last year I had four bouts, all of them international. I won three, drew one which was very encouraging and satisfying for me. But this year am aiming even higher and want to set new records in my career,” said Masamba.

The Malawi Defence Force pugilist applauded his manager, promoters and fans for the support rendered to him in the year gone by, and promised them lots of goodies this year.

“I owe a lot to my manager, promoters and most importantly my fans. They stood by me throughout last year and I cannot afford to let them down this year. I promise to give them the best every time I step into the ring,” added Masamba.