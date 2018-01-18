



The 2017 Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Simama Premier League prize presentation scheduled for tomorrow at Ilala Crest Lodge in Mzuzu.

Businessperson-cum-Pentecostal minister Bishop Abraham Simama sponsors the 16-team league to the tune of K4 million.

Communication NRFA made available to The Nation on Tuesday indicates that four top teams, namely champions Karonga United, runners-up Chilumba Barracks, third-placed Bolero United and fourth-placed Rumphi Pirates are earmarked to get awards.

“We would like to announce that the 2017 Simama Premier League prize presentation will take place on Friday and top four teams will get prizes. The venue for the event is Ilala Crest Lodge in [Mzuzu],” reads the letter from NRFA signed by its general secretary Masiya Nyasulu.

Meanwhile, NRFA treasurer Chauka Mwasinga has confirmed that Karonga United will receive K1.2 million and a trophy, Chilumba Barracks will cart home K600 000 while Bolero United will get K300 000.

“Rumphi Pirates on position four will get K150 000. We also have cash prizes for the most disciplined team and individual performances,” he said.

So far, the sponsors have commended the association for running the 2017 league well.

“We can confirm that we will be in Mzuzu on Friday to present prizes to teams and individuals. We are happy with the way the league was run. No misconducts have been registered,” said the sponsor’s son Pezani Simama, who coordinates the league’s funding.

Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda expressed happiness to learn that they will receive their prizes tomorrow, saying the package will enable them to buy new players to beef up the squad ahead of the Super League campaign.

“We are looking forward to the awards come Friday. The important thing is that getting our prize at this time will assist us in preparing for our Super League games,” he said.

The 2018 Simama League, according to NRFA fixture secretary Ollens Msonda, is scheduled to kick off early April. n

