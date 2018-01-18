A standard three pupil identified as Emmanuel Guta has died after drowning in a ditch in Nsanje district.

Nsanje Police spokesperson Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma said the incident happened on Wednesday morning.

“The deceased drowned as he was swimming in a ditch which was full of water following a heavy rainfall, “she said.

The 10-year-old was later taken to the District Hospital where a postmortem revealed the cause of his death as suffocation.

At the time of his death, he was a standard three pupil at Dinde Primary School in the district.

He hailed from Chiphwembwe village in the Area of Senior Chief Malemia.