



Information and communication technology (ICT) in the education sector plays an important role, especially in the process of empowering the technology into the educational activities.

Secretary for education in the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoEST) Justin Saidi has said technology such as the Internet if used appropriately can be the most effective way to increase the student’s knowledge.

Saidi made the sentiments in Mponela during a training workshop on media literacy, cyber and digital wellness as well as information ethics which was organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The workshop that comprised of 14 headteachers and 14 computer study teachers from different secondary schools across the country aimed at equipping the teachers with skills on how they can impart computer skills on students.

“Students must be provided with the opportunity to develop the competencies required to equip themselves for life in a knowledge-based society, therefore, this training, equips teachers with ICT skills as teachers cannot afford to ignore the potential of ICT for enhancing teaching and learning in classrooms,” he said.

Malawi National Commission for Unesco acting executive secretary Emmanuel Kondowe said his organisation is committed to establish ICT clubs in secondary schools to spur the use of online media and Internet among students.

“These technologies, if properly used, have the potential to meet the learning needs of individual students, promote equality of educational opportunities as well as increase self-efficacy and independence of learning among students,” he said.

St. Monica Secondary School head teacher John Gochogocho described the training as a milestone towards ICT development in the country.

“The society today is technologically-driven and technology plays integral part in the education system therefore we are committed to teach students ICT skills for them to be technologically competent on leaving school system,” he said.

