



Catholic Priest, Father Tonny Mukomba of the Blantyre Archdiocese, has died after he was attacked by armed thugs in Nguludi, Chiradzulu last week.

A statement from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), said Father Mukomba died on Wednesday night at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Father Mukomba was attacked in Nguludi near Catholic University.

Reports say Mukomba’s vehicle developed a fault at night and he decided to finish the remaining few metres of his journey on foot. While walking, some thugs waylaid him and beat him up leaving him badly injured. .

Southern Region Police spokesperson Ramsey Mushani confirmed receiving reports of the late Father Mukomba’s attack but said investigations are continuing to establish what happened and to apprehend the suspects.

“We received a report of his attack and we have also heard that he has died but our investigations are ongoing. We also have to engage the hospital officials to establish what really happened,” he said.

ECM spokesperson Father Henry Saindi said ECM has been greatly affected by the loss, describing Father Mukomba as one of the gifted fathers of the Catholic Church in the country.

“Every priest has his own gifts and the late Father Mukomba had his unique gifts which will be greatly missed. Again, there is already low population of priests against the total population of Catholics in the country that is also why his death is very unfortunate to the church and the nation,” he said.

Until his death, Father Mukomba was serving as Chaplain of the Sisters of the Servants of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Maryview – Nguludi in Chiradzulu District.

The body of Father Mukomba will be taken from College of Medicine Mortuary to Limbe Cathedral at 3:30 pm on today. Thereafter, there will be a mass at 5 o’clock in the evening at the cathedral hall followed by vigil.

There will be funeral mass at 10:00 am and burial at Limbe Cathedral led by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa on Saturday

The late Father Mukomba was ordained in 1996.





Source link