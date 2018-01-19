Pro 12:24 ISV* “The diligent will take control, but the lazy will be put to forced labor.”

The word that has been translated diligence here is Hebrew word Charuts. There are several words thatvare translated diligence but today we will look at this word. The Word charuts has following definitions: determined, golden, strict decision maker, eager and also diligent.

The scripture above says that those who are Charuts(diligent) will take control and will put to forced labor the lazy ones. This means they will be heads and will rule over the lazy ones. They will hold positions of decision making and will affect the lazy ones.

In Deut 28:13 the Bible says we are heads and not tails and this is true and no one can change a scripture.

However if you want this to be manifested in your life as a believer then be diligent. Be a person who is Charuts:

Determined in whatever you do till you do it and finish it.2 Co 8:11 ISV* “Now finish what you began, so that your eagerness to do so may be matched by your eagerness to complete it.”

Be strict in your decision making and dont waver. Settle for one vision and one course of action.People who are undecided are unstable and cant achieve anything. James 1:7-8 ISV* “Such a person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord.

He is a double-minded man, unstable in all he undertakes.” Genesis 49:4 “Unstable as water, you shall not excel..”

Be strict on your time and meet deadlines.Eph 5:15-16 BBE “Take care then how you are living, not as unwise, but as wise; Making good use of the time, because the days are evil.”

To be golden is to be of value. Make yourself of value if you want to control. Get knowlegde, train yourself both in the field and in the Word of God. People whobare valued become leaders easily.

Be eager and desire to achieve. You can’t achieve without a desire.Psa 20:4 ISV* “May he give you what your heart desires, and may he fulfill all your plans.”

Success is not an accident. Just as failure is predictable, success is also predictable. Be diligent and you will be a success every day.

Confession

I am diligent and control over the lazy. Every day I am a success. I refuse to fail because greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. In Jesus Name. Amen

Be born again +265888326247 +265881283524 +265995177686