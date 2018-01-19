



Be Forward Wanderers’ veteran forward, Esau Kanyenda, has started training, easing fears over his future with the TNM Super League champions.

Kanyenda, Wanderers’ leading scorer in the 2017 TNM Super League season, reported for training on Wednesday at Blantyre Sports Club, after missing the team’s trip to Mozambique last weekend due to misunderstandings with the club over outstanding dues.

Wanderers Team Manager, Stevie Madeira, yesterday confirmed Kanyenda’s return to training.

“He is our player; contracted to us. It is just that he asked for some days off so as to be with his family in Lilongwe. Of course, there were some issues that we have sorted out and everything is fine.

“Kanyenda is one of the best strikers [at Wanderers], and we could not afford to lose him just like that. We knew what we were doing all along, and that is why we kept quiet when people were speculating that he had left Wanderers,” Madeira said.

The former Malawi national football team and South Africa’s Polokwane City star was not available for a comment yesterday.

Kanyenda joined Wanderers mid-way last season, but scored eight goals.

Last week, reports indicated he was contemplating joining Silver Strikers after Wanderers failed to pay him his signing-on fees estimated at K2 million.

The former Dwangwa United player has returned just in time ahead of Wanderers’ friendly match against Masters Security FC at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Both teams are fine-tuning for Confederation of African Football (Caf) assignments.

Wanderers will face AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo next month in two-legged preliminary round matches whereas Masters date Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Confederation Cup.

Reports suggest that attacker Jafali Chande has also returned to Wanderers’ training.

In the duos’ absence, Wanderers lost 0-1 to Costa do Sol during a friendly in Mozambique.





