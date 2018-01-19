Malawi national football team has moved a single step up on the FIFA Coca/Cola world rankings as Germany remains the top ranked team.

The world football governing body, FIFA, released the first ranking for 2018 on Thursday which has seen the Flames moving from 125 to position 124.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria still occupy the 51st position in the world and stand in the 9th spot in Africa.

Tunisia, who moved up four places, are now Africa’s highest ranked team and are standing 23rd in the world.

Senegal, Egypt Morocco, Congo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and Algeria complete the list of Africa’s best 10 teams.

With just 22 matches played, all friendlies, since the December edition, FIFA said it is no surprise to see few significant changes in the first ranking of the year.

Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium are still the best top 5 teams in the world while the top ten teams in the world are unchanged.

Somalia has been ranked as the worst amongst African teams as it is second from last.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on February 15, 2018.