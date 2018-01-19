



South Africa-based defender Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava has said the Flames need to give out something extra this year if they are to make it into the double-digit bracket on the Fifa rankings.

The Flames captain was reacting to the latest rankings that saw the Flames climbing a place up to 124th.

“It’s still not good enough. We need to pull up our socks and start registering positive results.

“We have crucial games coming up this year in the 2019 Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers against giants Cameroon and Morocco.

“So, if we are to realise that dream, we need to beat such giants,” said the Lomontville Golden Arrows player.

On the continent, the Flames are ranked 34th while in the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) bloc they are sixth behind Zambia (72), South Africa (78), Zimbabwe (106), Mozambique (108), Madagascar (109) and Namibia (111).

Tunisia (23) are still the top-ranked team on the continent followed by Senegal (24), Egypt (30) and MorFocco (37).

Germany remain the number one team in the world followed by Brazil and Portugal.

The post Flames up one place on Fifa rankings appeared first on The Nation Online.





