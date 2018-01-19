Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Station (radio1,2 and television) has banned former Trap-squad member Sir Patricks’ song titled ‘Ndife ana anu’, few weeks after its release.

According to information at hand, the song which explains the challenges rocking the country such as persistent power cuts and others is deemed critical of the current government under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In a memo dated January 8, 2018 signed by Chief Producer of Scheduling Wallstone Sangala, MBC top officials have demanded an explanation from Controller of Engineering through Head of Programmes for airing unauthorized song.

“As you may be aware, the library and schedules office has from time to time provided a playlist of authorized songs from which FCC officers may select songs to play when need arises.

“I write to bring to your attention that the library and scheduling office noted with great concern, the rapid escalations of airing a song by Sir Patrick whose title is “Ndife ana anu,” reads in part the memo.

Below is the memo;

